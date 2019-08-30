TAILANDIA- Un perro de las calles de Bangkok fue capturado en cámara en el momento en que fingía tener una pierna rota, para que los turistas y locales le den comida.
En el momento en que la turista que graba el suceso, se puede ver como el perro se arrastra por el pavimento por unos segundos cuando de repente se para y sigue caminando sin ningún problema.
Los locales, lo han nombrado Gae y ha causado risas entre ellos por su increíble ocurrencia. “Este perro vive en mi lugar de trabajo desde hace años. Siempre hace esta travesura para engañar a la gente”, dijo Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul a la revista Viral Press. Esta local afirmó que ella y otros compañeros lo alimentan bien pero él siempre ha tenido ese hábito.
“Ya hemos verificado ambas patas y están bien las dos. Si Gae tiene algún tipo de accidente, yo lo llevaré al veterinario inmediatamente”, añadió.
(1) Comentarios
Los animales tienen patas, no "piernas".
