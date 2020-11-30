Toñito

El comisionado electoral del Partido Popular Democrático (PPD), Gerardo “Toñito” Cruz. >Brandon Cruz González/EL VOCERO

El comisionado electoral del Partido Popular Democrático, Gerardo Cruz Maldonado, ofrecerá detalles sobre presuntas irregularidades identificadas en el proceso electoral.

