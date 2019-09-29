El municipio de Vega Baja celebró hoy el primer aniversario del mariposario del Jardín Botánico localizado en el área recreativa El Trece, en el barrio Almirante Norte, kilómetro 13.2, carretera PR-160.
Durante el evento hubo actividades recreativas para la familia, exhibiciones y recorridos por el área. Además una clínica de salud bajo el cuidado de profesionales de hospital Wilma N. Vázquez.
“Para los estudiantes fue buena oportunidad académica, ya que se certificaron hojas de contacto verde. Tener en vivo el proceso del nacimiento de estos coloridos insectos no tiene sustituto”, dijo el alcalde del municipio Marcos Cruz Molina.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.