Para cuidar tu sistema digestivo debes consumir alimentos que ayuden a mantener la flora bacteriana saludable. Esto es esencial para:
• Procesar correctamente los alimentos
• Absorber los nutrientes
• Eliminar las toxinas
Alimentos y bebidas que ayudan a la digestión...
• Vinagre de manzana y manzana
• Piña y papaya (digestión de proteínas)
• Guineo, mangó, col fermentada (flora intestinal)
• Yogur, ajo, miso, tofú, ‘kvass’ (bebida fermentada hecha de centeno) (probióticos)
• Pan y cereales integrales de granos germinados, granos, habichuelas (fibra)
• Salmón salvaje (antiinflamatorio)
• Cebollas, alcachofas (prebióticos)
• Hidratación adecuada – mínimo la mitad de su peso
Contenido publicado originalmente en la edición de junio de la revista Bienestar https://www.elvocero.com/revistas/bienestar/
