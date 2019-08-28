El último boletín de las 2:00 de la mañana del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC), ubica el centro de la tormenta tropical Dorian cerca de la latitud 16.3 norte, longitud 63.4 oeste.
Se mueve hacia el noroeste cerca de 13 mph (20 km / h), y se espera que la movimiento continúe hasta el jueves.
2:00 AM AST Advisory | Advertencia #15A: Tropical Storm | Tormenta Tropical Dorian. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/MaxuQJqt3q— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 28, 2019
Los vientos máximos sostenidos han aumentado a cerca de 60 mph (95 km / h) con ráfagas más altas. Se pronostica un fortalecimiento lento adicional, y se espera que Dorian tenga fuerza de huracán cuando se acerque a Puerto Rico en la tarde de hoy.
Los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical se extienden hacia afuera hasta 45 millas (75 km) del centro.
La presión central mínima reportada recientemente por la Fuerza Aérea fue de 1003 mb (29.62 pulgadas).
El pronóstico del NHC indicó que Dorian se moverá al este de las Islas Turcas y Caicos y al sureste de Bahamas el jueves por la noche.
