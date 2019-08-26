dorian

La tormenta tropical Dorian continúa con vientos máximos sostenidos de 50 millas por hora y moviéndose hacia el oeste a 14 m.p.h. 

Según el último boletín emitido a las 2:00 de la madrugada del lunes por el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) el centro del fenómeno está ubicado en la latitud 11.8 norte, longitud 55.8 oeste.

Se espera que el centro de Dorian este cerca de las Islas de Barlovento hoy lunes en la tarde o el martes y siga hacia el Mar Caribe Oriental.

La presión central mínima estimada es de 1003 mb (29.62 pulgada). 

Se espera que mañana, lunes, el sistema atmosférico gire hacia el oeste-noroeste y continúe así hasta el martes en la noche.

