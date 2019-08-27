El último boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés) de las 2:00 de la madrugada, Dorian se encuentra al oeste-noroeste de Santa Lucía a 13mph.
Según el NHC, el centro de la tormenta se encuentra en la latitud 13.2 norte, longitud 60.2 oeste.
2:00 AM AST Advisory | Advertencia #11A: Tropical Storm | Tormenta Tropical Dorian. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/fW8g7FIM6R— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 27, 2019
La presión central es de 1005 mb (29.68 pulgadas). La velocidad máxima sostenida del viento es 50 mph.
Se espera que el centro de Dorian se mueva cerca o sobre las Islas de Barlovento esta noche y siga su trayectoria al este del Mar Caribe el martes.
NHC ubica a Dorian al sur de Puerto Rico el miércoles y acercarse al norte de La Española el jueves.
