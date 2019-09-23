La tormenta tropical Karen continúa moviéndose lentamente a través del sureste del mar Caribe, según el último boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).
Karen mantiene vientos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora y se mueve al noroeste a 9 m.p.h.
La presión mínima central estimada es de 1007 mb (29.74 pulgadas).
El centro de la tormenta tropical Karen esta localizado cerca de la latitud 13.3 norte, longitud 63.56 oeste.
En la trayectoria pronosticada, el centro de Karen se moverá a través del este del Mar Caribe el lunes en la noche. El martes, se espera que Karen pase cerca o sobre Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes.
